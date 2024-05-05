Parents should bear cost of air conditioning facility in school: Delhi HC

The cost of air-conditioning in school has to be borne by the parents as it is a facility being provided to the students, which is no different from the other charges such as laboratory fee, the Delhi High Court has said.

A bench headed by acting chief justice Manmohan dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against a private school charging Rs 2,000 per month for the air-conditioning in classes and stated that such financial burden cannot be fastened on the school management alone and parents should be mindful of the facilities and their cost while selecting a school.

The petitioner, whose ward studied in class 9 in the private school, argued that the obligation to provide air-conditioning facilities to the students rests with the management and it should, therefore, be provided by them from their own funds and resources.