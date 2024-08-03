Paris Olympics: Manu leaves range with head high, and a soaring brand value

‘’Please show me the same love even after the third event. Don’t be angry if can’t add another one’’ – this was a smiling Manu Bhaker a few days earlier soon after she claimed her second bronze medal in Paris Olympics. Well, a hat-trick of medals eluded her as she finished fourth in 25 metres air pistol final on Saturday, 2 August, but it’s unlikely that the legion of her newly acquired fans will mind.

A bronze in the women’s 10 m air pistol; a second one in the company of Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team event of 10m air pistol and finally a fourth place after staying in second place after the first stage. With the nightmares of Tokyo banished and the fierce trolls turning into bouquets, the 22-year-old petite Manu has certainly been the most influential Indian athlete in Paris after the first week.

There is no doubt that the likes of a Saina Nehwal (first Olympic medal in badminton for India in London 2012), double medallist P.V. Sindhu, legendary boxer M.C. Mary Kom and wrestler Sakshi Malik had blazed a trail for Indian women in Olympics, but Manu’s journey to limelight from being down in the dumps three years back comes with possibly all the ingredients of a Bollywood biopic. For someone who has seen both sides of the coin at such an early age, the girl from Jhajjar in Haryana should be in no hurry for such idolatry through.

The inevitable perks of being a young and groundbreaking athlete – with her being the first woman shooter from India to finish on the Olympics podium – have started flowing in though. There are media reports that Manu’s portfolio managers are already having a field day with enquiries for endorsements along with the buzz that her asking fee has already shot up six to seven times from Rs 20 lakhs approximately per client before Paris.