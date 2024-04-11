Parkinson’s disease: Why it is striking people under 50

While advancing age remains a prominent risk factor for Parkinson’s disease, health experts on Thursday, 11 April, expressed concerns over the increasing early onset of the neurodegenerative disease, among people under the age of 50.

According to a 2022 study published in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders, India has an increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, with the average age of onset almost a decade younger in comparison to other countries.

“The prevailing myth that Parkinson's primarily afflicts older individuals is rapidly dissipating in light of evolving epidemiological trends and clinical observations. The recent surge in early-onset Parkinson's cases, particularly in countries like India where a significant proportion of patients experience motor symptoms before the age of 50, challenges this misconception,” Dr Aashka Ponda, Consultant Neuro-physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, told IANS.

Even though age continues to be the major risk factor, emerging evidence highlights the role of environmental toxins, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle factors in precipitating Parkinson's onset at younger ages.