Parl House can't be used for protests: RS circular; oppn criticises govt; authorities call notice 'routine'

Opposition members have in the past demonstrated inside the Parliament complex and have also staged protests near the Mahatma Gandhi's statue there.



The circular on dharnas comes amid opposition outrage over another bulletin listing out certain words as "unparliamentary" which was issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat.



The circular on the usage of some terms in Parliament has also drawn flak from the Opposition which claimed that every expression used by them to describe how the BJP was destroying India has now been declared unparliamentary.



However, the Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday said that no word has been banned for use in Parliament but will be expunged on a contextual basis. Members are free to express their views while maintaining the decorum of the House, he said.



He also said that every year words are added to the list of unparliamentary words and these are such words and expressions that have been declared unparliamentary in Parliament, state legislatures and in some commonwealth countries in the past. He, however, said that the Chair's decision on whether to expunge the words or expressions is final.



A new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday that the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader', 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.