Parl panel pulls up Power Ministry for 'laggard approach' in smart meters installation

The scheme also aims to reduce the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to pan-India levels of 12-15 per cent and average cost of supply (ACS)-average revenue realised (ARR) gap to zero by 2024-25.



On AT&C losses, the panel noted that there are 10 states where such losses, instead of decreasing, have rather increased during the last five years.



In Maharashtra, the AT&C losses which were 14.38 per cent in 2017-18 have jumped to 26.55 per cent in 2020-21, it noted.



Similarly, Chandigarh was having only 4 per cent AT&C losses in 2017-18 but these increased to 11.89 per cent in 2020-21.