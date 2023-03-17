Parliament adjourned till March 20 amid protests by treasury benches, opposition

He had later said that he wants to respond to allegations against him inside the House, but the BJP is adamant that he apologises first.



Meanwhile, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sought to know why the BJP was scared to hold discussions in Parliament.



"Why are the BJP party members speaking here and there? Why are they scared to hold discussions in Parliament? BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi's 56 inches chest has now shrunk," Chowdhury said.