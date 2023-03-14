Parliament adjourned till Wed amid protests by treasury benches, oppn

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day till Wednesday amid protests by both treasury benches and opposition members.



As soon as the lower House reconvened at 2 p.m., the ruling BJP members and opposition MPs began their noisy protests.



The BJP members sought Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks on democracy during a speech which he delivered in London last week, while the opposition led by Congress, DMK, Left and TMC started shouting slogans, seeking JPC probe in the Adani issue.