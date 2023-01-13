Parliament Budget Session to begin on Jan 31, ending April 6

"During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments."



This will be the last Budget Session of the incumbent government as the general elections are scheduled for 2024 so it's expected that the Centre may announce major schemes for citizens, including relief from tax.



The Finance Minister had held deliberations with the stake holders .