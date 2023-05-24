Parliament not made with bricks of arrogance but with constitutional values: Rahul

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in a tweet said, "The clarinet of 'democracy' should be played in the Parliament, but ever since the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru has arrived, the cannon of 'monopoly' is being fired. Change the intention, not the building!"



Earlier in the day, 19 like-minded parties issued a joint statement and said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building and announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building."



A war of words has erupted between the Congress and BJP over the inauguration of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Modi on May 28.