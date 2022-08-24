Parliament panel calls IRCTC and Twitter officials over citizens' data security, privacy

A parliamentary panel has called top officials of the Railways' catering arm IRCTC and is likely to question them about a tender floated by it to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data, sources said on Wednesday.



The officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will depose before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on the issue of citizens' data security and privacy on Friday, as per the notice of the meeting issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.



On the same day, representatives of Twitter India will also appear before the panel on the same issue, the notice reads.