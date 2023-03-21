Parliament paralysed over JPC, Rahul issues

"Article 105 of the Constitution of India deals with the powers and privileges of the Houses of Parliament and of the members and committees thereof. Article 105(1) categorically lays down that "..there shall be freedom of speech in



Parliament", subject, of course, to the Constitutional text and rules made by Parliament itself. A necessary corollary of Article 105(1) is that such Rules must facilitate the specific right of expression granted to members of Parliament. It is this unfettered right to free expression in Parliament which forms the bedrock of democratic discussion and deliberation," the notice read.



On Monday too, the Houses could not function due to the uproar.