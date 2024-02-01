Parliament security breach: Accused allege torture to admit to ‘crimes’

Five of the six people arrested in Parliament security breach case on 13 December 2023 told Patiala House Court on Wednesday, 31 January, that they were allegedly being tortured, forced to sign blank papers, and given electric shocks by Delhi Police to confess the alleged crime and their association with Opposition parties.

The submission was made before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till 1 March.

Five of the accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat -- told the court that those who conducted polygraph, narco-analysis and brain mapping tests on them had forced them to name a political party or leader in connection with the case.

While the accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan gave their consent for the narco-analysis and brain mapping tests, Neelam Azad denied for the same.

All the accused including Neelam Azad were produced before the court on Wednesday where their judicial custody was extended till 1 March.