Parliament security breach: Accused allege torture to admit to ‘crimes’
In the application, five of the accused allege that the police forced them to sign blank papers and gave them electric shocks
Five of the six people arrested in Parliament security breach case on 13 December 2023 told Patiala House Court on Wednesday, 31 January, that they were allegedly being tortured, forced to sign blank papers, and given electric shocks by Delhi Police to confess the alleged crime and their association with Opposition parties.
The submission was made before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till 1 March.
Five of the accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat -- told the court that those who conducted polygraph, narco-analysis and brain mapping tests on them had forced them to name a political party or leader in connection with the case.
While the accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan gave their consent for the narco-analysis and brain mapping tests, Neelam Azad denied for the same.
All the accused including Neelam Azad were produced before the court on Wednesday where their judicial custody was extended till 1 March.
The application stated that the accused persons were forced to provide their passwords for social media accounts, emails, and phones. Those conducting polygraph or narco tests pressed two accused persons to name a political party or leader about their alleged involvement, it added.
In the application, the five accused alleged that they were asked about their current and old mobile phone numbers and were made to visit the offices of their respective telecom service providers for issuance of SIM cards of old mobile numbers and current SIM card numbers for "reasons best known to the prosecution".
Meanwhile, directing the Delhi Police to submit its response to the allegations, the court scheduled the next hearing on the application on 17 February, Bar & Bench reported.
On 21 December 2023, the court directed the Delhi Police to supply a copy of the FIR, registered by it under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to Neelam, and on 18 January, it dismissed his bail application.
During the Winter Session, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and threw yellow-coloured smoke canisters, and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. The duo was identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. Their accomplices (Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad) had staged a similar protest outside Parliament. They were reportedly shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi”.