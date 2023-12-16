Parliament security breach case: Delhi court sends accused to seven-day police custody

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mahesh Kumawat, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to police custody for seven days.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Kumawat in Delhi police's custody after the public prosecutor alleged that he was involved in the destruction of mobile phones of the accused.

The prosecutor also alleged that he was involved in a plot to spread anarchy in the country and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.