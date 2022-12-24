Parliament session curtailed, govt evades discussion on Chinese aggression on LAC

The Narendra Modi government evaded discussion on the Chinese aggression and activities along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) during the winter session of Parliament despite repeated requests—and some ruckus—by the Opposition.

In fact, the winter session was cut short by at least five working days. The session stared on December 7 and was scheduled to conclude on December 29. However, both the Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday, December 23.

This is the eighth time in a row that a parliament session has been curtailed, not to speak of the already reduced average number of sittings in a year.

While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told media persons that there was consensus among floor leaders of all political parties to cut short the session, some opposition MPs pointed out that the winter session was pushed ahead in view of the Gujarat assembly elections—crucial for the government as it is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—where the entire battery of Union ministers was busy campaigning.