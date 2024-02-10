Parliament set to take up discussion on Ram Temple today
The session marks the final proceedings of the 17th Lok Sabha before the upcoming general elections
Both Houses of the Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- will on Saturday take up the discussion on Ram Temple that was inaugurated with a Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ramlalla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on January 22.
The Prime Minister is expected to address the House when he will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Ram Mandir, as the final Parliament session before the Lok Sabha election concludes today.
The government is bringing a motion on Ram Temple in Upper House and Lower House on Saturday which is the last day of the interim budget session of Parliament.
This discussion will bring to a close the proceedings of the 17th Lok Sabha.
The BJP has issued a three-line whip on Friday, directing its MPs to be present in both Houses on Saturday.
In Lok Sabha, the motion will be discussed under Rule 193. The motion will be moved by BJP MP Satya Pal Singh and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.
In Rajya Sabha, the Motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K. Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha.
