Parliament set to take up discussion on Ram Temple today

Both Houses of the Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- will on Saturday take up the discussion on Ram Temple that was inaugurated with a Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ramlalla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the House when he will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Ram Mandir, as the final Parliament session before the Lok Sabha election concludes today.

The government is bringing a motion on Ram Temple in Upper House and Lower House on Saturday which is the last day of the interim budget session of Parliament.

This discussion will bring to a close the proceedings of the 17th Lok Sabha.