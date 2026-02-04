PAC raps Indian Railways over train delays, ‘misleading’ metrics

Train punctuality under Indian Railways has fallen sharply in recent years, dropping from 90 per cent in 2021–22 to 73.62 per cent in 2023–24, a parliamentary committee has observed, while sharply criticising what it described as a “misleading” system used by the Railways to record on-time performance.

In its report titled 'Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways', tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 4 February, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reviewed punctuality data across all categories of trains and put forward a series of recommendations aimed at improving performance.

The PAC traced fluctuations in punctuality over the past decade, noting that on-time performance stood at 77.51 per cent in 2015–16 before declining to 69.23 per cent in 2018–19. This was followed by a marked improvement to 90.48 per cent in 2021–22, after which punctuality again deteriorated to 73.62 per cent in 2023–24. The PAC noted a partial recovery to 78.67 per cent in 2024–25, based on data available up to August.

Raising concerns over how punctuality is calculated, the report said, “The Committee notes from audit observation that IR measures the punctuality of trains at the terminating stations. Whereas, in other countries, it is measured at the originating point, intermediate station, and at terminating stations.”

It added, “Besides, for measuring punctuality, IR provides an allowance of 15 minutes delay with reference to the scheduled time.”

According to the Committee, global best practices adopt far stricter standards. It pointed out that in countries such as Japan, punctuality is measured in seconds, and even trains arriving before the scheduled time are counted as a punctuality loss.