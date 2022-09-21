Partha Chatterjee forced Arpita Mukherjee to be director in shell companies: ED charge sheet

Dhar has already told the probe agency that he was just an employed driver of his sister-in-law and he was made a director without his knowledge.



As mentioned in the charge sheet, Mukherjee also mentioned that that she will continue to act as the director of these companies till the time Chatterjee's daughter, Sohini Chatterjee Bhattacharya, returns to India from abroad, after which her name will be withdrawn.



Sohini and her husband Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya are currently settled in the US.



Sohini Bhattacharya is also director the BCM International School in Pingla, West Midnapore district, which is named after the former Minister's late wife, Babli Chatterjee.



The accounts and sources of fundings for the school are also under the ED scanner.