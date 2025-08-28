‘Partition Horrors’: Falsehoods, “with clear communal intent”, say experts

‘The Indian History Congress strongly protests the falsehoods, with a clear communal intent, being spread among middle and secondary-level school children by bringing out a Special Module on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day by the NCERT and Ministry of Education, Government of India,’ reads a resolution put out on 27 August, Wednesday, by members of the body and endorsed by eminent academics.

The experts aligned with the Indian History Congress, based in the department of history, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), take particular issue the ministry and the NCERT's stance that “The British government tried their best to preserve India as one until the end” — not that Partition (as also in 1857) was a colonial agenda, but that it was the Indian National Congress as well as the Muslim League that engineered the breaking up of India and Pakistan at both eastern and western borders.

‘Turning history completely upside down, the modules hold not only the Muslim League but also the Indian National Congress responsible for the Partition of the country. Quite in tune with the loyalist stance of the communal forces during the freedom struggle, the British colonial rulers are given a clean chit in these modules’ — the experts’ statement minces no words in assigning both intent and culpability, nodding to the RSS–BJP system behind the ‘new historical’ stance at a time when entire chapters of history textbooks, both in schools and colleges, are disappearing.

Among the signatories are Prof. (retd) Aditya Mukherjee, formerly of the Centre for Historical Studies, JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University); emeritus professor of AMU Irfan Habib; emeritus professor of JNU Romila Thapar; former UPSC member Purushottam Agarwal; former CSIR chief scientist Gauhar Raza; eminent historian and former professor of the University of Baroda Ganesh Devy; and 32 other ‘tall names’ from the field of Subcontinental, South Asian and Indian history.