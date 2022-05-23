Partly cloudy sky, rain & thunderstorms likely in J&K
Weather remained inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast on Monday that partly cloudy sky with rain/thunderstorms are likely during the next 24 hours
"Partly cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours. Weather is likely to stabilise from May 25 onwards," an official of the department said.
Srinagar had 12.6, Pahalgam 7.2 and Gulmarg 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Drass in Ladakh region had 2.4, Leh 4 and Kargil 8 as the night's lowest temperature.
Jammu had 21.9, Katra 20, Batote 10.7, Banihal 11.2 and Bhaderwah 13 as the minimum temperature.
