Parts of Goa inundated after heavy rains; IMD issues ‘red’ alert

Goa witnessed heavy rains overnight which led to waterlogging at several places in the coastal state on Tuesday morning, 24 September.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Goa on Tuesday, saying heavy rainfall was very likely at a few places.

Also, very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers were very likely with winds gusting to 40-50 kmph at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa, it added.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Wednesday and a 'yellow' alert for Thursday.

Several low-lying areas in North Goa district, including Sanquelim and Bicholim, were inundated since Tuesday morning.