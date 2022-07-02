Parts of Gujarat get heavy rains; 380 shifted to safer places in Anand district, NDRF deployed

Surat city was also affected by the rainfall. Palsana taluka in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 209 mm. Bardoli (125 mm), Olpad (118 mm) and Choryasi (117 mm) were among other talukas of Surat district that received over 100 mm rainfall during this period, as per the government's State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).



Apart from Navsari, Tapi and Valsad districts of south Gujarat, Banaskantha in north Gujarat also received heavy rainfall, especially the talukas of Deodar (190 mm), Deesa (120 mm) and Amirgadh (120 mm), the SEOC data showed.



Several shops in low-lying areas in Deesa town were flooded, which hit normal life. Roads were inundated and underpasses dangerously filled with water, posing challenges in the movement of traffic. The situation in low-lying areas in Surat city was similar.



"A total of 380 people from two villages in Borsad taluka were shifted to safer places due to flooding in low-lying areas. Rains have stopped in the area and water receded, but some 140 people have not been able to return home yet," said a disaster management official of Anand district administration.