Parts of J-K continue to receive snowfall for 2nd consecutive day

The higher reaches of Kashmir continued to receive snowfall for the second consecutive day, officials said on Wednesday.

The upper reaches of the valley, including Keran and Machil, in the Kupwara district, Gurez, in the Bandipora district, and Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district, received light snowfall, they said, adding that there are reports of snowfall in some other areas at the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Snowfall continued on the Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway for the second day.