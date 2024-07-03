Parts of Manipur flooded after heavy rain, schools to remain closed till tomorrow

Incessant rainfall has caused flooding at several places in Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts, after two major rivers breached embankments, officials said on Wednesday, 3 July.

The state government has declared a holiday for all government offices on Wednesday, while schools will remain closed till Thursday in view of the flood situation, they said.

The Imphal river breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and the Kongba river at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East, a senior official said.

The Iril river also overflowed at Sawombung and parts of Ksheteigao in Imphal East.