Parts of Rajasthan get respite from scorching heat, light rain expected on Sunday

Due to cloudy sky and strong winds, the maximum temperature has come down in many areas, including the state capital Jaipur, it said.



On May 22-23, a fresh western disturbance is likely to cause thunderstorms and light rain at isolated places in the northern parts of the state, it said.



The maximum temperature on Saturday was 44.5 degrees each in Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, 44.1 degrees in Barmer, 43.5 degrees in Karauli, 43.4 degrees in Phalodi, 43 degrees in Kota and Bundi and 41 degrees in Nagaur.