Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Police have arrested a flyer accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday.

The complaint was lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's security officer, on behalf of the cabin crew member, they said.

A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm (on Monday) about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The call was made by Srivastava, SpiceJet's security officer, a senior police officer said.

The passenger has been identified as Absar Alam, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. He was travelling to Hyderabad with his family.