Patanjali ads: SC rejects unconditional apology of Ramdev, Balkrishna

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 April, rejected the "unconditional and unqualified apology" tendered by Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna in response to the contempt notice issued to the company over the continued publication of misleading advertisements.

Observing that the latest affidavits filed by Ramdev and Balkrishna are “nothing but a piece of paper”, a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception over the violation of the undertaking given to the Supreme Court in November 2023.

Patanjali had earlier assured the top court that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.