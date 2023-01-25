Pathaan: Hindu activists storm theatres in K'taka dist to stall screening; morning shows canceled in Indore

Morning shows of the movie were cancelled at some theatres in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday following protests by right-wing organisations.



The film has been opposed by some segments who claim its song called "Besharam Rang" hurts the sentiments of Hindus.



On Wednesday, activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch showed saffron flags at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall in Indore in protest against the movie and recited Hanuman Chalisa, eyewitnesses said, adding that some of them also had sticks.