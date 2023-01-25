'Pathaan' opening day brings back Hindi movie madness in theatres, some protests too

Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" opened on Wednesday to massive celebrations, bringing back days of hooting, whistling and dancing in the aisles, in packed single and multi screen theatres across the country and also scattered protests. Given the huge response to the film, which opened in 5,000 screens with big cities, including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, beginning shows at 6 am and 7 am, Yash Raj Films said it had added a post midnight 12.30 am show across the country beginning tonight.

Besides, 300 more screens were added due to high demand, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's screen count now stands at 8,500 worldwide, he said.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been battling calls for a boycott over the song "Besharam Rang", which features Deepika Padukone in several costume changes, including a saffron bikini.