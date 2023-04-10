"Pathetic", Azad's attack on Rahul demonstrates his "loyalty" to Modi: Congress

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi is playing a constructive role in national politics, the Congress leaders said,"We would like to refresh the memory of Mr. Azad about the sea of opportunities and favours the Nehru Gandhi family bestowed upon him during his long period in power," they said.

"Hailing from a remote area of Doda District, Azad was recommended by Late Mufti Mohd Sayeed to Madam Indira Gandhi, who made him a youth leader without any political background or fan following, post which he was rewarded with a party ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra where Madam Gandhi herself campaigned and ensured his victory. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha many times and subsequently made Union Minister a number of times without facing elections, which he should also count while speaking about the Gandhi family," they stated.

They have also accused him of "fragmenting" the Muslim majority vote in favour of the BJP by floating the idea of regional party of his own, which they have termed as "dubiously designed".

"Why didn’t he accept the repeated offer by Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Mr.Rahul Gandhi to head the Congress Party in J&K for the last five years?" the Congress leaders questioned.

Responding to Azad's claims of J&K being too small for him, they have said, "Though his politics finally boiled down from National level to UT level, it clearly indicates that other nefarious designs were already stitched for him for quite some time."