Patiala clashes: IG, SSP among 3 police officers transferred; Mobile internet services suspended
The Punjab government suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.
The Punjab government on Saturday transferred the inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.
The police officers were transferred on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik will be the new senior superintendent of police for Patiala.
Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala.
The Four people were injured as the two groups clashed outside a temple in Patiala and hurled stones at each other on Friday and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.
The Punjab government on Saturday also suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district.
The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.
"In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the order read.