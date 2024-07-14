Patient shot dead inside Delhi's GTB hospital

Riyazuddin later died of the gunshot wound, police said.

"The PCR call regarding the incident in Ward No. 24 was received at the GTB Enclave police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

"On reaching the spot, police found that a patient, namely Riyazuddin, received injury. He was later declared dead by doctors," he said.

The officer said around 4 pm, an 18-year-old man came inside the ward and fired at Riyazuddin.

"Case is being registered and teams have been formed to nab the culprit. Prima facie, the matter seems to be of personal enmity," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said a security review of all hospitals will be carried out and no negligence will be tolerated.

An official from the hospital said a few people shoved the doctor entering the ward, shot the patient and fled.