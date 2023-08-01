Patna HC agrees to caste survey in Bihar

The caste-based survey will continue in Bihar after the Patna High Court lifted the temporary ban on Tuesday and dismissed pleas challenging the Nitish Kumar government's decision.

The Patna High Court had temporarily banned the survey on May 4 after several petitions were filed by individuals.

The Nitish Kumar government had started the survey on January 7 this year and it was scheduled to complete on May 15.

However, several petitioners went to the high court and pointed out that the survey could only be done by the Centre and the Bihar government was doing it to take "advantage" in elections.

The court had fixed the hearing on July 3 after summer vacation. After the vacation, the court opened on July 3, and the hearing of the case was held for five days in the court of Chief Justice K.V. Chandran following which the court reserved its verdict for August 1.