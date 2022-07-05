Patna HC stays demolition drive, DM says already complete

The Patna High Court has stayed the demolition drive in the city's Nepali Nagar area, but the district magistrate said that by the time he received the order, the 40-acre land was cleared of encroachment.

The court stayed the process of demolition on Monday, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 6.

Directing the authorities not to take any coercive action, the court asked the district administration to file a reply on the next date of the hearing.