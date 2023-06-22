Patna opposition meeting: Why AAP threatened to boycott it, and is crying for Congress support on ordnance

The AAP will walk out of Friday's meeting of opposition leaders in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi, the AAP said on Thursday.

A day before, on Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shot off a letter to top Opposition leaders asking them to take up the Delhi ordinance issue first on the agenda at the joint meeting.

Many wondered why Kejriwal, who came to power in Delhi by trouncing the Congress is so keen on forging a bond with the arch-rival.

The answer lies in the upper house of the parliament, the Rajya Sabha.

Despite losing its strength in the lower house of the parliament, the Congress still has 31 MPs in its kitty in the Rajya Sabha. Kejriwal’s hectic lobbying against the ordnance will not fructify if Congress does not support him.