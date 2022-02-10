Patna Police registers FIR in Gaighat shelter home sexual assault case

The FIR was registered after a second victim came forward and filed a complaint against Vandana Gupta. She also levelled the same charges as the first complainant, who had given a written application in the women police station Gandhi Maidan. Sources have said that a third victim also came forward to register an FIR against Vandana Gupta.



The second victim, in a complaint to the police said: "She stayed in the Gaighat shelter home for 4 years and was released in 2020. Vandana Gupta used to give intoxicant medicines to inmates and also invited youths inside shelter home for sexual abuse and assault of inmates. If any inmate opposed it, Vandana Gupta used to beat her and she did not allow canteen staff to serve food to them."