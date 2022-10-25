Patna's AQI deteriorates post Diwali

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Patna deteriorated on Tuesday after Diwali festivities the previous night.

As per the AQI index board installed at the Patna Secretariat, a reading of 282 was recorded in Danapur, 268 in Muradpur, 262 in Samanpura and 258 in Vidhan Sabha.

These figures are considered very unhealthy for humans.