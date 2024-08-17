Pawan Khera criticises govt over train accidents, CAG report on railways

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera attacked the Union government over the train accident near Kanpur that took place in the wee hours of Saturday, 17 August.

He also criticised the Centre over the CAG report stating that funds meant for the Indian Railways were being misused.

The senior Congress leader also expressed concern over the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor in a Kolkata medical college and the Udaipur stabbing incident involving two schoolboys.

While speaking to IANS, Pawan Khera said, "Train accidents are increasing, and every time it is said that there's a protective system in place. So, what does this system do? Which company is providing this system? Is it installed on all trains and routes?"

The Congress leader further said, "Safety and facilities in Indian Railways are continuously decreasing, and the worries of passengers are growing day-by-day. I don't think the government is serious about this aspect.

“Last week, a CAG report was released on the railways, and the misuse of funds was mentioned in it, which clearly shows that there is no focus on safety and facilities for Indian Railways."