Pawar meets Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, discusses road ahead for INDIA alliance

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Rahul Gandhi and is learnt have discussed the plan forward for the opposition alliance INDIA, which last met in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The opposition bloc has not met since Mumbai and is likely to do so soon, sources said.

The three leaders discussed the current political situation and the road ahead for the alliance, which is looking to take on the BJP in the upcoming assembly and general elections.

They also chalked out plans for the next meeting of the INDIA bloc, the sources said.