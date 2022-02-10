Pay Rs 1,788 cr penalty amount to rubber producers: farmers' group to PM

The tyre manufacturers had exchanged price sensitive data amongst themselves through ATMA and had taken collective decisions on the prices of tyres, which the CCI had termed as a gross violation with the intention of amassing profit by cheating both the rubber producers as well as the consumers.



"In this context, we demand Government of India to provide a grant of Rs 1,788 crore, equal to the sum of monetary penalty imposed by the CCI on the above said five major private tyre manufacturing corporate companies to producer cooperative of rubber farmers to establish world class tyre manufacturing unit under associated ownership," General Secretary of AIKS, part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha agitating against the now repealed farm laws, Hannan Mollah said in his letter to the Prime Minister.



Terming that this is a classic example of "how the corporate companies under the Free Trade Agreements and neo-liberal policies being actively pursued by your government are looting and plundering the farmers as well as the people - as the consumers", Mollah said: "We want to strongly point out that supporting the farmers to develop farmers' producer cooperatives to establish crop based agro-processing industries and marketing networks under their associated ownership is the only possible alternative to this corporate loot."