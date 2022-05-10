Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver first Tesla car at Taj Mahal

His mother Maye also shared an interesting anecdote along with pictures about Musk's grandparents who flew to the World Heritage Site in Agra on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954.



Sharma, however, warned Musk about the challenges of building full-self driven cars on Indian roads because of running into the risk of "most unruly road users"."It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users," Sharma said.



It is not the first time that Musk is being prodded for his plans on setting up a Tesla factory in India.



Several states in India have invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing plants there.



In January, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao invited Musk to set up Tesla's shop in Telangana. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil also offered the Tesla chief to set up manufacturing in the state for electric cars.