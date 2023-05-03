Paytm offers explanation for putting up QR code outside temples; BKTC on backfoot

Paytm on Tuesday offered an explanation to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee saying it put up QR code display boards outside the gates of Kedarnath and Badrinath seeking donations from pilgrims as part of a contract with the BKTC in 2018.

There was a formal agreement between the BKTC and Paytm in 2018 for putting up such boards outside the gates of the temples to get donations from pilgrims, BKTC media incharge Harish Gaud said.

"Ever since then, small boards with Quick Response (QR) code have been put up outside these temples by Paytm. Rs 67 lakh have been received by the BKTC through these QR codes by way of donations," he said.