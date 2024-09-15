PDP contesting polls to stop BJP from burying the Kashmir issue: Mehbooba

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said her party is not contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections only for undertaking developmental works, but to stop the BJP from burying Kashmir issue and Article 370.

"It is a matter of shame for the BJP that has been saying the situation has improved, but they could not hold elections in J&K in the last 10 years. People are annoyed, they are suffocating. They want a government to be formed which can address their concerns and end their difficulties," Mufti told reporters here.

The PDP chief said her party is not contesting the elections only for constructing drains and lanes, "we are contesting because the BJP wants to bury Kashmir issue and Article 370, and wants everyone to talk only about election".

"But we are adamant that the resolution of Kashmir issue is very important," she added.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, Mufti said, "He had said he will deposit Rs 15 lakh in people's accounts, and provide two crore jobs every year. Has he provided two crore jobs? So, what response will I give to what he says," she said.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said if her party is elected to power again, it will first undertake a fast-track recruitment for about one lakh government jobs in a transparent manner.

"We will make daily wagers permanent. We will also try to bring multi-national companies here to provide employment opportunities," she added.