PDP demands high-level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist

PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration in Jammu against the BJP over alleged association of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain with the saffron party and demanded a high-level probe against the leadership for facilitating his entry without verification of his antecedents.

Dozens of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activists led by General Secretary Amrik Singh Reen came out from party headquarters at Gandhi Nagar and staged a protest to denounce the BJP for facilitating the entry of the dreaded LeT terrorist and also assigning him a top post.



Hussain along with his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi district early Sunday and later handed over to police. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.