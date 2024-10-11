Peace a must in Eurasia, West Asia; solutions can't come from battlefield: PM Modi

Noting that conflicts in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia.

Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit at Vientiane, Lao People's Democratic Republic (also known as Laos), Modi also asserted that solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield, and said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific is important for the peace and progress of the entire region.

Peace, security and stability of the South China Sea is in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, he said. “We believe that maritime activities should be conducted under the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS). It is necessary to ensure freedom of navigation and air space. A strong and effective Code of Conduct should be created. And it should not curb the foreign policy of regional countries,” Modi said. “Our approach should be one of developmentalism and not expansionism.”

Noting that the conflicts going on in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Modi said everyone wants whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible.

“I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield,” he said. “It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority.”