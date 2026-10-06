Peaceful polling in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry bypolls, over 80% turnout

Polling ended peacefully on Tuesday for by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, registering robust turnouts and minimal disruptions. These polls are seen as significant indicators of public sentiment ahead of forthcoming state elections.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m., with encouraging voter turnout despite a slower pace in the afternoon that later picked up momentum. Tamil Nadu’s Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies, both reserved seats, recorded turnout levels of 85.99 per cent and 80.31 per cent respectively. Puducherry’s Thattanchavady constituency posted an 80.81 per cent turnout.

In Tamil Nadu, the bypolls carry high stakes for several key players. The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeks to demonstrate its continued influence. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the main opposition party and former ruling party, aims to regain lost ground after the April Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which fell to third place in that election, views these polls as vital for restoring its political relevance.

The byelections are being held after K. Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabhama were elected from these two constituencies on AIADMK ticket but subsequently resigned and joined TVK, which has fielded them again.

In Puducherry, the by-election tests the popularity of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC). Rangasamy’s resignation from the Thattanchavady constituency triggered the bypoll, providing this relatively new government with an opportunity to consolidate its support base.

The elections were largely peaceful, with only minor technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems at some booths. These issues were swiftly resolved, ensuring smooth continuation of voting.

These by-elections will offer valuable insights into regional political dynamics as parties prepare for the next full electoral cycles in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.