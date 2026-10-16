Peaceful protests a democratic right, says Dipke; criticises govt restrictions

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke defends peaceful protests as a democratic right, accusing the government of restricting freedoms through shutdowns, internet suspensions and movement curbs

Dipke says the party follows Gandhi’s principles of non-violence, citing peaceful demonstrations in six cities and alleging he was assaulted in Jaipur

Rejecting the ‘anarchist’ label, Dipke calls for government accountability, saying democracy must continue beyond elections and elected leaders must listen to citizens

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday defended the party’s protests across several cities, asserting that peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental democratic right. He accused the government of restricting citizens’ freedoms and disrupting business activities through shutdowns, internet suspensions and movement restrictions.

In a strongly worded post on X, Dipke argued that demanding accountability from the government, protesting against injustice and questioning elected representatives could not be equated with anarchy. He maintained that the party remained committed to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of peace and non-violence despite what he described as attempts to provoke its members.

“Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend Internet services, restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone,” Dipke wrote.

Emphasising the party’s approach to demonstrations, Dipke said the CJP had organised peaceful protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur since its inception.

He claimed that all the demonstrations had remained peaceful and cited an incident in Jaipur in which he alleged that he was physically assaulted. Dipke said he chose not to retaliate, arguing that responding to violence with violence would contradict the party’s stated principles.