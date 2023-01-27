Peaceful screening of BBC documentary at Jadavpur University

A controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened peacefully within the premises of the prestigious Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata without any resistance either from the state administration or from any group opposing the content of the film.



The screening of "India: The Modi Question" on Thursday evening was organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the CPI(M).



Over 200 students of the university were in attendance, according to Suvankar Majumdar, a member of the JU's zonal committee of SFI.