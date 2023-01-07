'Peeing' on flight: Delhi Police summons Air India staff

Delhi Police has summoned Air India staff in connection with an incident in which a man allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi, sources said.

The Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot, were issued summons for Friday, but they didn't appear. Now, they have been summoned to the office of deputy commissioner of police (airport) at 10:30 am on January 7, the sources said on Friday.

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.