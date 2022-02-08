Pegasus row: Court allows NIA to submit mobile phones of 7 accused in Elgar case to SC-appointed panel

The special NIA court here on Tuesday allowed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea to submit mobile phones of seven accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case to the Supreme Court-appointed technical committee looking into the Pegasus issue.



A lawyer, representing one of the accused, said the SC-appointed panel had asked the NIA for these mobile devices.



The NIA sought the special court's permission to submit the mobile phones of the seven accused as these devices are in the custody of the court.



Special NIA court judge D E Kothalikar allowed the NIA's plea.