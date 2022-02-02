People are drinking spurious liquor in Bihar to die, says JD(U) leader

"CM Nitish Kumar is appealing to the people of the state to avoid consuming poisonous liquor. Still, people are making spurious liquor and drinking it. They are drinking spurious liquor to die," the MLA told mediapersons.



"People of Bihar drinking spurious liquor and dying is a good practice as it creates space in society and reduces the population of the state," Gopal Mandal said.



"Our chief minister Nitish Kumar is regularly warning the people of Bihar to avoid drinking liquor. Then why are they doing it?" he asked.